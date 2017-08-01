Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
85.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
85.50
--
--
--
--
4,291,528
90.00
36.75
About
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-UK's Financial Reporting Council updates on Coats Group probe
* UK'S FRC - ANNOUNCED THAT SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION AMENDED TO INCLUDE CONDUCT OF A FURTHER MEMBER AND TO EXTEND PERIOD UNDER INVESTIGATION, TO START FROM 2002, IN COATS GROUP INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A
BRIEF-Coats signs settlement agreement with Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
* Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
BRIEF-Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30
* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year