Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)
222.50INR
10:21am BST
Rs0.80 (+0.36%)
Rs221.70
Rs223.00
Rs224.20
Rs221.85
11,247
101,842
Rs277.00
Rs190.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs44,805.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|206.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs on private placement basis
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas
* Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas with Coffee Day Enterprises Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQqzNw Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software
* Says Coffee Day Trading agreed to divest entire 6.5 million shares in its associate Global Edge Software Source text - http://bit.ly/2wB3DnJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD
* Says unit Coffee Day Global Ltd bought wholly owned unit ONS Ventures SDN.BHD in Malaysia
BRIEF-India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct
* June quarter consol profit 268.3 million rupees versus profit of 177.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors
* Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors Source text: [Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that , step-down subsidiary of the Company "Way2wealth Securities Private Limited" has divested 47,499 [95.00 %] shares in its subsidiary Way2wealth Reality Advisors Private Limited.] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises March-qtr consol profit surges
* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 119.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 8.66 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rhXivD) Further company coverage: