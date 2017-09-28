Coface SA (COFA.PA)
France's Coface sees improved full-year performance
Sept 28 French credit insurer Coface said on Thursday it sees improved full-year performance, underpinned by measures taken to strengthen its risk infrastructure.
BRIEF-Coface improves its full-year guidance
* REG-COFACE IMPROVES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE: LOSS RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE NOW SEEN BELOW 54%, A 4PPTS IMPROVEMENT
Fitch Affirms Coface's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur (Coface France), Coface North America Insurance Company and Coface Re SA at 'AA-'. The issuers are the major insurance operating entities in the Coface group (Coface). Fitch has also affirmed Coface France's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and COFACE SA's Long-Te
China's United SME Guarantee Corp eyes stake in Coface -Les Echos
PARIS, Sept 3 China's United SME Guarantee Corporation is interested in taking a stake in French credit insurer Coface, French business daily Les Echos wrote on its website on Sunday, citing unnammed sources.
BRIEF-Coface signs 700 million euro syndicated loan agreement
* REG-COFACE SA : COFACE SA SIGNS €700M SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT
BRIEF-Coface H1 revenue at EUR 691.7 million, improving 2017 net loss ratio guidance at below 58%
* H1 REVENUE EUR 691.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 716.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Coface Q1 net income at 7.3 million euros
* Coface: net income at EUR 7.3 million ($7.94 million) driven by an improvement in net loss ratio / fit to win progressing as planned