Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces new acquisition in Germany ‍​ * BECAME OWNER OF NURSING AND CARE HOME VILLA SONNENMOND IN NEUSTADT IM WESTERWALD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 6.1 MILLION EUR‍​

BRIEF-Cofinimmo H1 net result from core activities - group share up at 3.25 euros/share * H1 NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE: 3.25 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 2.86 EUR AT 30.06.2016)

BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires three medical office buildings in the Netherlands * COFINIMMO ACQUIRES THREE MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS

BRIEF-New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo * ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR

BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer * 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR

BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires properties in the Netherlands * IN APRIL 2017, THE COFINIMMO GROUP ACQUIRED TWO MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 7.4 MILLION EUR