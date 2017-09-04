Edition:
United Kingdom

Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

COFB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

107.45EUR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€107.40
Open
€107.15
Day's High
€107.55
Day's Low
€107.15
Volume
4,112
Avg. Vol
28,571
52-wk High
€115.45
52-wk Low
€101.55

Chart for

About

Cofinimmo SA is a Belgium-based closed-end Real Estate Investment Trust. The Company is specialized in rental property such as offices, healthcare properties, corporate operating properties and public properties. In addition, the Company offers a range of related services to its clients, such as facilities management, patrols... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,312.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.35
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 3.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about COFB.BR

BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces new acquisition in Germany ‍​

* BECAME OWNER OF NURSING AND CARE HOME VILLA SONNENMOND IN NEUSTADT IM WESTERWALD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 6.1 MILLION EUR‍​

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cofinimmo H1 net result from core activities - group share up at 3.25 euros/share

* H1 NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE: 3.25 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 2.86 EUR AT 30.06.2016)

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires three medical office buildings in the Netherlands

* COFINIMMO ACQUIRES THREE MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo

* ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer

* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires properties in the Netherlands

* IN APRIL 2017, THE COFINIMMO GROUP ACQUIRED TWO MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 7.4 MILLION EUR

08 May 2017

BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 net profit group share rises to 37.2 million euros

* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016

27 Apr 2017
» More COFB.BR News

Earnings vs. Estimates