Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)

COLG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,056.10INR
10:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.50 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,061.60
Open
Rs1,061.60
Day's High
Rs1,071.85
Day's Low
Rs1,048.15
Volume
102,296
Avg. Vol
318,314
52-wk High
Rs1,178.35
52-wk Low
Rs861.30

About

Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited is engaged in the personal care and oral care business. The Company offers various personal care products, such as soaps, cosmetics and toilet preparations. The Company's oral care category of products includes toothpastes, toothbrushes, toothpowder, whitening products and mouthwash. In the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs296,369.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 271.99
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about COLG.NS

BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) June-qtr profit up about 8 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.26 billion rupees last year

03 Aug 2017
