Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)
COLG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,056.10INR
10:26am BST
1,056.10INR
10:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.50 (-0.52%)
Rs-5.50 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,061.60
Rs1,061.60
Open
Rs1,061.60
Rs1,061.60
Day's High
Rs1,071.85
Rs1,071.85
Day's Low
Rs1,048.15
Rs1,048.15
Volume
102,296
102,296
Avg. Vol
318,314
318,314
52-wk High
Rs1,178.35
Rs1,178.35
52-wk Low
Rs861.30
Rs861.30
About
Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited is engaged in the personal care and oral care business. The Company offers various personal care products, such as soaps, cosmetics and toilet preparations. The Company's oral care category of products includes toothpastes, toothbrushes, toothpowder, whitening products and mouthwash. In the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs296,369.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|271.99
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) June-qtr profit up about 8 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.26 billion rupees last year