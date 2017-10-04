Edition:
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)

COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

44.58EUR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.22 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
€44.79
Open
€44.71
Day's High
€44.94
Day's Low
€44.54
Volume
51,580
Avg. Vol
281,716
52-wk High
€50.37
52-wk Low
€42.94

About

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV, also known as Colruyt Group, is a Belgian company primarily engaged in retail and wholesale of food products. The Company's retail trade division includes the direct supply of products to retail customers operating through brands Colruyt, DreamBaby, BIO-planet, DreamLand and ColliShop, among... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,645.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 149.94
Dividend: 1.18
Yield (%): 1.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about COLR.BR

BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reaches agreement on divestment process with Colruyt

* REACHES AGREEMENT ON FINAL TRANSACTION IN BELGIAN STORE DIVESTMENT PROCESS

04 Oct 2017

European shares slide further, Provident Financial plummets

* Oil & gas sector hits 7-month low on crude weakness (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

21 Jun 2017

Belgium's Colruyt sees annual net profit boosted by Pro a Pro sale

June 20 Belgian supermarket group Colruyt on Tuesday reported full-year net profit above analysts' estimates, lifted by a 19 million euro ($21.13 million) gain on the sale of its French food service business Pro a Pro.

20 Jun 2017
