Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)
COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
4.74ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.30 (+6.76%)
Prev Close
$4.44
Open
$4.50
Day's High
$4.79
Day's Low
$4.45
Volume
12,330,140
Avg. Vol
3,410,359
52-wk High
$4.79
52-wk Low
$2.51
About
Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (SCP) is an Argentina-based company active, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in three business areas: Oil and Petroleum products, Entertainment and Other activities. The Oil and Petroleum products area comprises the activities related to the refinery, storage and transportation of oil,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,310.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,719.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09