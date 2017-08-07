Compugroup Medical SE (COPMa.DE)
COPMa.DE on Xetra
46.65EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.26 (-2.64%)
Prev Close
€47.92
Open
€47.72
Day's High
€47.87
Day's Low
€46.47
Volume
34,178
Avg. Vol
50,480
52-wk High
€52.94
52-wk Low
€36.06
About
Compugroup Medical SE is a Germany-based software developer. The Company focuses on software solutions to the healthcare industry, including physicians, pharmacies, health insurances, laboratories, hospitals and rehabilitation and care facilities. Its activities are divided into three segments: Health Provider Services I, Health... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,650.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|53.22
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|0.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
