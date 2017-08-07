Edition:
Compugroup Medical SE (COPMa.DE)

COPMa.DE on Xetra

46.65EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.26 (-2.64%)
Prev Close
€47.92
Open
€47.72
Day's High
€47.87
Day's Low
€46.47
Volume
34,178
Avg. Vol
50,480
52-wk High
€52.94
52-wk Low
€36.06

About

Compugroup Medical SE is a Germany-based software developer. The Company focuses on software solutions to the healthcare industry, including physicians, pharmacies, health insurances, laboratories, hospitals and rehabilitation and care facilities. Its activities are divided into three segments: Health Provider Services I, Health... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,650.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 53.22
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 0.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.93 10.90
ROE: -- 14.41 14.09

Latest News about COPMa.DE

Germany dismisses reports that health card scheme is failing

BERLIN A spokeswoman for the German health ministry dismissed as "incorrect, unfounded and wrong" reports that a planned electronic healthcare card was due to be scrapped after a September elections.

07 Aug 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 4

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Compugroup Medical reports slight decline in Q1 EBITDA

* This corresponds to 5 percent growth of which 3 percent is organic growth

04 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates