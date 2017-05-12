Edition:
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)

CP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

223.98CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$224.16
Open
$224.01
Day's High
$225.15
Day's Low
$223.27
Volume
235,881
Avg. Vol
344,433
52-wk High
$225.59
52-wk Low
$186.21

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company's transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $24,172.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 146.56
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.18 10.90
ROE: -- 10.44 14.09

Latest News about CP.TO

BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific

* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) $103.45 +0.47
CSX Corporation (CSX.OQ) $54.12 -0.40
Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC.N) $131.87 -0.88
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP.N) $113.19 +0.20

