Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based food service provider Sodexo SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's steady business model, which has proven quite resilient through economic cycles. Sodexo's business model is characterised by good geographic diversification, a large non-co

Compass Group's long-time CEO Richard Cousins to step down Compass Group Plc , the world's biggest catering firm, said long-time chief executive Richard Cousins would step down effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.

ITV, defensives support Britain's FTSE LONDON, July 26 Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index inch up on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks.

Compass' revenue rises 3.9 percent on growth in United States Compass Group Plc , the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong growth in the United States.

