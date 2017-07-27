Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)
9.18CAD
7:27pm BST
$0.05 (+0.49%)
$9.13
$9.14
$9.32
$9.10
2,103,932
2,466,439
$19.38
$8.08
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,290.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|545.45
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|3.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
UPDATE 2-Crescent Point posts profit on higher output, oil prices
CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.
* Crescent point energy - do not anticipate need to change 2017 capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent in 2017
* Crescent point announces strong q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance
Canada's Crescent Point posts quarterly profit
July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.
* Crescent Point announces strong Q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance
* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crescent Point Energy-has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020
* Crescent point announces q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.
* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance