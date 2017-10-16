Edition:
United Kingdom

Capita PLC (CPI.L)

CPI.L on London Stock Exchange

524.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
524.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,486,022
52-wk High
721.00
52-wk Low
431.30

Chart for

About

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company's segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,800.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 667.35
Dividend: 11.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about CPI.L

Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

Capita names former Amec boss as CEO to lead turnaround

Capita has picked turnaround specialist Jonathan Lewis as its new chief executive, with a remit to overhaul the British outsourcing firm after a string of profit warnings.

10 Oct 2017

Incoming Capita CEO says will listen to staff on strategy

EDINBURGH Capita's incoming Chief Executive, Jon Lewis, says he believes the troubled outsourcing firm's expertise lies in deep knowledge of its customers' needs, but will take his time to listen to staff before deciding on a strategy.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools

* ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF SMARTSCHOOLS, A CO. WEXFORD-BASED PROVIDER OF ICT SERVICES AND EQUIPMENT TO THE EDUCATION SECTOR

26 Sep 2017

Leadership limbo and murky outlook drag down British outsourcer Capita

LONDON Shares in Capita slumped 13 percent on Thursday after the British outsourcer reported weak first-half results, a murky outlook and no progress in its hunt for a chief executive.

21 Sep 2017

