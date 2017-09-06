Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,730.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
-173.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
Volume
56,701
Avg. Vol
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
About
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based bank controlling company. The Company is engaged in retail banking within the South African economic environment segment. The Company's retail banking business sells a retail bank product, Global One, which enables clients to transact, save and borrow. Its business services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R103,403.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|117.16
|Dividend:
|525.00
|Yield (%):
|1.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct
* HY HEPS TO BE 1745 CENTS AND 1790 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 15 PCT AND 18 PCT VERSUS 1517 CENTS PER SHARE REPORTED LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Petratouch Proprietary increases shareholdings in Capitec Bank Holdings to 7.27 pct
* Says Petratouch Proprietary has increased its interest in ordinary share capital of Capitec to 7.27 pct