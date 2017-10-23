Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE3.SA)
CPLE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
23.36BRL
23 Oct 2017
23.36BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.61 (-2.54%)
R$ -0.61 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.97
R$ 23.97
Open
R$ 23.67
R$ 23.67
Day's High
R$ 23.68
R$ 23.68
Day's Low
R$ 22.70
R$ 22.70
Volume
205,100
205,100
Avg. Vol
65,477
65,477
52-wk High
R$ 28.79
R$ 28.79
52-wk Low
R$ 18.10
R$ 18.10
About
Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 7,191.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|273.66
|Dividend:
|1.08
|Yield (%):
|3.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LS)
|€3.01
|--
|AES Corp (AES.N)
|$11.13
|0.00
|Enel Americas SA (ENAM.SN)
|--
|--
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (CMIG4.SA)
|R$ 8.24
|-0.07
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (CMIG3.SA)
|R$ 7.72
|+0.12
|Light SA (LIGT3.SA)
|R$ 18.60
|-0.68