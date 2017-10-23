Edition:
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE6.SA)

CPLE6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

26.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.15 (-4.11%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.95
Open
R$ 27.91
Day's High
R$ 27.91
Day's Low
R$ 26.77
Volume
698,800
Avg. Vol
555,454
52-wk High
R$ 37.58
52-wk Low
R$ 23.98

About

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 7,191.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 273.66
Dividend: 1.08
Yield (%): 3.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LS) €3.01 --
AES Corp (AES.N) $11.13 0.00
Enel Americas SA (ENAM.SN) -- --
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (CMIG4.SA) R$ 8.24 -0.07
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (CMIG3.SA) R$ 7.72 +0.12
Light SA (LIGT3.SA) R$ 18.60 -0.68

