Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)
CR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.98CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.98
Open
$4.00
Day's High
$4.02
Day's Low
$3.96
Volume
644,798
Avg. Vol
720,822
52-wk High
$8.10
52-wk Low
$3.40
About
Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company's activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$609.04
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|148.91
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09