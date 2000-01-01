Edition:
United Kingdom

Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)

CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

342.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.10 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs334.90
Open
Rs336.00
Day's High
Rs344.80
Day's Low
Rs331.15
Volume
407,677
Avg. Vol
114,884
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs233.00

Chart for

About

Carborundum Universal Limited develops services and solutions for abrasives, electrominerals or ceramics. The Company's segments include Abrasives, Ceramics and Electrominerals. The Abrasives segment consists of bonded, coated, processed cloth, polymers, power tools and coolants. The operations are carried out through over 10... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs61,742.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.84
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates