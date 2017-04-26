Edition:
United Kingdom

Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

CRDA.L on London Stock Exchange

3,915.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

34.00 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
3,881.00
Open
3,875.00
Day's High
3,916.00
Day's Low
3,866.00
Volume
192,724
Avg. Vol
369,425
52-wk High
4,025.00
52-wk Low
3,066.00

Chart for

About

Croda International Plc creates, makes and sells specialty chemicals. It operates through four segments. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,124.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 131.39
Dividend: 35.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.39 10.90
ROE: -- 8.03 14.09

Latest News about CRDA.L

Earnings support Britain's FTSE, StanChart leads banks higher

* Healthcare stocks biggest sectoral drag (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)

26 Apr 2017

Britain's FTSE little changed as focus turns to earnings

MILAN, April 26 British shares were flat on Wednesday, with gains for Standard Chartered and other companies that reported well-received earnings updates helping to offset a pullback in healthcare stocks.

26 Apr 2017
» More CRDA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More CRDA.L Market Views