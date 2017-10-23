Cresud SACIF y A (CRE.BA)
CRE.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
35.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
35.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.15 (+6.36%)
$2.15 (+6.36%)
Prev Close
$33.80
$33.80
Open
$34.50
$34.50
Day's High
$36.00
$36.00
Day's Low
$34.45
$34.45
Volume
802,585
802,585
Avg. Vol
382,420
382,420
52-wk High
$36.15
$36.15
52-wk Low
$21.10
$21.10
About
Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is an agricultural company engaged in the production of basic agricultural commodities with presence in the agricultural sector of Brazil, through its investment in Brasilagro, as well as in other Latin American countries. In addition, the Company leases... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$16,352.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|505.48
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N)
|$34.21
|+0.30
|Bunge Ltd (BG.N)
|$71.12
|-0.05
|Bunge Ltd (BGEPF.PK)
|$104.88
|-0.47
|Alico, Inc. (ALCO.OQ)
|$32.15
|-1.15