Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER (CREAL.MX)
CREAL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.14MXN
23 Oct 2017
30.14MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+0.37%)
$0.11 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$30.03
$30.03
Open
$30.65
$30.65
Day's High
$30.65
$30.65
Day's Low
$29.99
$29.99
Volume
321,442
321,442
Avg. Vol
554,276
554,276
52-wk High
$37.13
$37.13
52-wk Low
$3.00
$3.00
About
Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER is a Mexico-based company that provides consumer financing. The Company provides loans, either by providing direct financing to consumers or by establishing financing programs with consumer financing dealers that sell to Credito Real the collection rights from consumer financing products.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$12,464.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|392.22
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09