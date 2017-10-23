CRH PLC (CRH.L)

FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight LONDON Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot.

BRIEF-Ash Grove shareholders approve $3.5 bln sale to CRH * ‍CRH has now received Ash Grove shareholder approval for proposed acquisition at a total consideration of $3.5 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out DUBLIN, Oct 20 A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialise.

BRIEF-Ash Grove Cement announces stockholder approval of pending acquisition by CRH Plc * Ash Grove Cement Company announces stockholder approval of pending acquisition by CRH Plc

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 11) BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 9) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

European shares brush off Catalan crisis with another weekly gain MILAN European shares rose for the fourth consecutive week on Friday as confidence over the region's economic recovery outweighed worries over the Catalonia crisis, whose impact remained confined to Spanish equities.

European shares brush off Catalan crisis with another weekly gain MILAN European shares rose for the fourth consecutive week on Friday as confidence over the region's economic recovery outweighed worries over the Catalonia crisis, whose impact remained confined to Spanish equities.