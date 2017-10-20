CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out DUBLIN A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialize.

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​ * CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado * CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln * CRH Medical Corporation announces results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical reports majority purchase of anesthesia practice in West Florida * CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in West Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018 * Crh medical corp - ‍commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018​