CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)
2.95CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.01 (-0.51%)
$2.96
$3.00
$3.03
$2.93
129,764
450,660
$12.35
$2.63
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$236.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.29
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.18
|14.09
Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out
DUBLIN A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialize.
DUBLIN A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialise.
BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln
* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017
BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado
* CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln
* CRH Medical Corporation announces results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017
BRIEF-CRH Medical reports majority purchase of anesthesia practice in West Florida
* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in West Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains
July 19 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.
BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018
* Crh medical corp - commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018
BRIEF-CRH increases credit facility to $100 million
* CRH increases credit facility to US$100 million to fund additional growth and retire crown debt