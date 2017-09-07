Edition:
Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)

CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.41EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.21 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€24.62
Open
€24.70
Day's High
€24.71
Day's Low
€24.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
48,932
52-wk High
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80

Chart for

About

Chargeurs SA, also known as Chargeurs, is a France-based company active in the area of textiles. The Company manufactures fabrics and garment interlinings for the apparel industry. It operates in three business segments: Temporary surface protection, through Chargeurs Protective Films, primarily in the building materials... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): €606.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.33
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 2.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about CRIP.PA

BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 EBITDA rises to 29.1‍​ million euros

* H1 EBITDA EUR 29.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Chargeurs acquires OMMA ‍​

* CO TO ACQUIRE ITALIAN COMPANY OMMA, WHICH SPECIALIZES IN MANUFACTURE OF APPLICATION, LAMINATING, GLUING AND COATING MACHINES‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vLLmQW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Chargeurs Olivier Buquen is promoted to group CFO

* OLIVIER BUQUEN IS PROMOTED TO GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

08 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Chargeurs successfully negotiates a new EURO PP for a total of 50 million euros

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY NEGOTIATED A NEW EURO PP RAISING A TOTAL OF €50 MILLION WITH A MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 10 YEARS

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Chargeurs announces final dividend and reinvestment procedure

* Announces on Monday final payment of the final dividend of 0.35 euro ($0.3809) per share on May 30, 2017

25 Apr 2017
