Edition:
United Kingdom

Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

CRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,000.00
Open
985.00
Day's High
1,000.00
Day's Low
977.00
Volume
108,699
Avg. Vol
129,570
52-wk High
1,085.00
52-wk Low
851.00

Chart for

About

Capital & Regional plc is a specialist real estate investment trust with a portfolio of in-town community shopping centers. The Company’s segments are Wholly-owned assets, Other UK Shopping Centres, Snozone and Group/Central. The Wholly-owned assets and Other UK Shopping Centres segments engage in the rental of investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £393.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 714.78
Dividend: 1.73
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about CRPJ.J

BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30

* Like-For-Like passing rent was 53.9 mln stg at 30 June 2017, up 0.9 mln stg or 1.7 pct from 31 December 2016

13 Jul 2017
» More CRPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views