Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)
13.50CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.03 (-0.22%)
$13.53
$13.49
$13.54
$13.47
139,013
108,843
$14.91
$13.02
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,222.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|88.69
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|6.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall
* Crombie REIT announces agreement with Sears Canada Inc. at Avalon mall
BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971
BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in Toronto
* Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in toronto, ontario
BRIEF-Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust says exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures
* Exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures maturing on Sept 30, 2019
BRIEF-Crombie REIT appoints Debra Hess to board of trustees
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24
* Qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: