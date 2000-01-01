Edition:
CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)

CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,782.00INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.10 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs1,774.90
Open
Rs1,786.00
Day's High
Rs1,793.85
Day's Low
Rs1,776.30
Volume
41,949
Avg. Vol
19,817
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,766.00

CRISIL Limited is an India-based analytical company. The Company is a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. The Ratings segment offers rating services, which include credit ratings for corporates, banks, bank loans, small and medium... (more)

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs127,393.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.63
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.57

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.81 14.09

