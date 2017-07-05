Edition:
United Kingdom

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

CRST.L on London Stock Exchange

580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,902
52-wk High
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38

Chart for

About

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential developer operating in the Southern half of England. The Company's product range varies from homes for first time buyers to large family homes, and includes a mixture of houses, apartments and supporting commercial premises as part of its developments. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,451.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 255.74
Dividend: 11.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Latest News about CRST.L

Builder McCarthy confident for year despite election hit

McCarthy & Stone , Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks hurt by the uncertainty brought on by the country's general election, even as it posted a hefty order book of forward sales for the March to June period.

05 Jul 2017

Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market

LONDON British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.

13 Jun 2017

Crest Nicholson's house prices jump 12 percent

LONDON The price of houses built by Britain's Crest Nicholson leapt 12 percent year-on-year over the last six months, much more than the industry average and showing continued strong demand for properties in parts of the country.

16 May 2017

BRIEF-UK builder Crest Nicholson says on track for sales, revenue growth

* Trading continues to be in line with expectations and group remains on track to deliver growth in unit sales and c. 10% in revenues for full year to 31 october 2017.

16 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

