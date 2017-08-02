Edition:
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT_u.TO)

CRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.22CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$14.26
Open
$14.20
Day's High
$14.27
Day's Low
$14.20
Volume
16,184
Avg. Vol
25,090
52-wk High
$15.65
52-wk Low
$13.61

About

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT) is a closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal objective is to create Unitholder value over the long-term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly distributions on a tax-efficient basis. The Trust is engaged in the ownership and operation of retail... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.36
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,308.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 90.59
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 4.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about CRT_u.TO

BRIEF-CT REIT Q2 ‍FFO $0.283​ per unit

* Qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit (diluted, non-gaap) $0.283​

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures

* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-CT REIT reports first quarter 2017 results

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ffo per unit (diluted, non-gaap) C$0.279

09 May 2017
