Cashbuild Ltd (CSBJ.J)
CSBJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
37,992.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
103.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
37,889.00
Open
37,110.00
Day's High
38,342.00
Day's Low
37,001.00
Volume
28,302
Avg. Vol
20,169
52-wk High
42,617.00
52-wk Low
32,100.00
About
Cashbuild Limited is a South Africa-based retailer of building materials and associated products and services to consumers in urban and rural areas of southern Africa. The Company's segments are South Africa, which is divided into four operations areas; Common monetary countries (Swaziland, Lesotho and Namibia), and Non-common... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R10,020.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.99
|Dividend:
|390.00
|Yield (%):
|2.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.80
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|32.70
|14.09
BRIEF-Cashbuild expects trading conditions to remain competitive into new financial year
* SAYS Q4 REVENUE FOR GROUP, INCLUDING P&L HARDWARE STORES WAS UP 10% FROM PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR