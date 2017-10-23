Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 billion in software push Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing. |

Wall St. retreats from record as industrials, tech lag NEW YORK U.S. stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. |

BRIEF-Cisco to report product and service revenue in five categories​ * Cisco - ‍will report its product and service revenue in five categories​

UPDATE 3-Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 bln in software push Oct 23 Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing.

US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after Abe's election victory * Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts (Adds details and comment, updates prices)

BRIEF-BroadSoft says if deal with Cisco is terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Cisco cash amount of $56 mln * Broadsoft Inc says if deal with Cisco is terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Cisco a cash amount equal to $56 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2laWgiS) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft * Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft, a leader in cloud calling and contact center solutions

Cisco to buy BroadSoft in $1.9 bln deal Oct 23 Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest networking gear manufacturer, said it will buy U.S. telecommunications software company BroadSoft Inc in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion, including debt.

Cisco nears deal to acquire BroadSoft - source (The October 22 story was refiled to show share price closed at $53.90, not $54.90, in paragraph 7)