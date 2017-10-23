Edition:
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

CSCO.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

34.35USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
$34.25
Open
$34.40
Day's High
$34.68
Day's Low
$34.29
Volume
6,529,309
Avg. Vol
5,685,412
52-wk High
$34.68
52-wk Low
$29.12

About

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC). The Company groups... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): $167,128.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,951.96
Dividend: 0.29
Yield (%): 3.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

Latest News about CSCO.OQ

Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 billion in software push

Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing. | Video

2:20am BST

Wall St. retreats from record as industrials, tech lag

NEW YORK U.S. stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. | Video

23 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after Abe's election victory

* Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts (Adds details and comment, updates prices)

23 Oct 2017

