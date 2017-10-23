Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)
34.35USD
23 Oct 2017
$0.10 (+0.29%)
$34.25
$34.40
$34.68
$34.29
6,529,309
5,685,412
$34.68
$29.12
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$167,128.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,951.96
|Dividend:
|0.29
|Yield (%):
|3.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.06
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.95
|14.09
Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 billion in software push
Cisco Systems Inc will buy software company BroadSoft Inc for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing. | Video
Wall St. retreats from record as industrials, tech lag
NEW YORK U.S. stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. | Video
BRIEF-Cisco to report product and service revenue in five categories
* Cisco - will report its product and service revenue in five categories
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICb.ST)
|53.15kr
|--
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICa.ST)
|53.15kr
|--
|HP Inc (HPQ.N)
|$22.12
|+0.10
|International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N)
|$159.55
|-2.52
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ)
|$78.83
|+0.02
|Dell Inc. (4331.HK)
|--
|--
|Alcatel Lucent SA (ALUA.PA)
|--
|--
|Symantec Corporation (SYMC.OQ)
|$32.22
|-0.44
|VMware, Inc. (VMW.N)
|$119.11
|+0.77
|Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR.N)
|$25.76
|-0.27