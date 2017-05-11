Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH_u.TO)
CSH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.31 (+2.04%)
Prev Close
$15.21
Open
$15.26
Day's High
$15.56
Day's Low
$15.21
Volume
225,473
Avg. Vol
214,065
52-wk High
$16.50
52-wk Low
$13.76
About
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated, open-ended trust. The Company indirectly owns, manages and operates a range of seniors housing communities from independent living through assisted living to long term care. Its segments include Canadian Retirement Operations and Canadian Long Term Care Operations. It owns... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,925.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|192.75
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.06
|14.09
BRIEF-Chartwell to buy portfolio of three retirement residences in Ontario for $121 mln
* Chartwell retirement residences- definitive agreement to acquire portfolio of three retirement residences in ontario for purchase price of $121.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Chartwell Retirement Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.20
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
