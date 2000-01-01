Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA (CSMR.CS)
CSMR.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
295.90MAD
3:30pm BST
295.90MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null3.80 (+1.30%)
null3.80 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
null292.10
null292.10
Open
null293.00
null293.00
Day's High
null295.90
null295.90
Day's Low
null293.00
null293.00
Volume
17,731
17,731
Avg. Vol
37,802
37,802
52-wk High
null320.00
null320.00
52-wk Low
null137.47
null137.47
About
Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA, formerly Cosumar SA, is a Morocco-based sugar producer. It specializes in the production of white sugar in four main forms: sugar loafs, sugar ingots, sugar lumps and granulated sugar. The Company refines local and imported sugar beets in two refineries located in Morocco. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|18,573.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|62.99
|Dividend:
|8.67
|Yield (%):
|2.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09