Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)

Brazil's CSN expects to issue bonds by year-end, CEO says SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA plans to sell bonds on international markets in an effort to improve its debt profile, Benjamin Steinbruch, chief executive officer, said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Brazilian steelmaker CSN fills long-vacant CFO post RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's third largest flat steelmaker, said on Monday it has named Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro as chief financial officer starting Sept. 12, filling a post that had been vacant for over a year.

Brazil's CSN delays second-quarter results BRASILIA, Aug 15 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will delay the release of second-quarter results due to an ongoing accounting review, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ternium wins antitrust nod for ThyseenKrupp's Brazil steel unit SAO PAULO Brazil's antitrust agency Cade has approved Ternium SA's acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG's Brazilian steel mill CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA, allowing the German behemoth to end a foray in the Americas that triggered massive losses.

Brazil's CSN delays first-quarter results pending accounting review SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Monday said it would delay release of first-quarter results due to an ongoing accounting review, according to a statement.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's CSN resumed iron ore exports using alternate port -source RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has resumed iron ore exports using an alternate port while trying to repair damaged equipment in its Itaguaí port, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.