Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)
753.65CAD
9:00pm BST
$1.54 (+0.20%)
$752.11
$752.12
$755.75
$752.12
14,443
37,296
$755.75
$575.22
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$15,033.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.19
|Dividend:
|1.22
|Yield (%):
|0.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41
* Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software
* Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software
BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
* Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement
* Constellation Software - TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility
BRIEF-Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group
* Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, for provision of a comprehensive intelligent transportation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|CREO CO., LTD. (9698.T)
|¥547
|--
|International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N)
|$159.55
|-2.52
|Intuit Inc. (INTU.OQ)
|$147.32
|-0.65
|Accenture Plc (ACN.N)
|$139.33
|-0.16
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ)
|$78.83
|+0.02
|Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N)
|$49.31
|+0.06
|EMC Corporation (EMC.N)
|--
|--