Edition:
United Kingdom

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSWa.TO)

CSWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.00CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$21.90
Open
$21.90
Day's High
$22.00
Day's Low
$21.90
Volume
1,113
Avg. Vol
7,555
52-wk High
$24.59
52-wk Low
$20.55

Chart for

About

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a marketer of spirits and imported wines. The Company operates through two segments: Case Goods and Commissions. The Case Goods segment includes the production and distribution of its owned beverage alcohol brands. The Commissions segment includes commission income from the representation of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): $604.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28.47
Dividend: 0.21
Yield (%): 3.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates