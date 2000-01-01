Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSWa.TO)
CSWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.00CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$21.90
Open
$21.90
Day's High
$22.00
Day's Low
$21.90
Volume
1,113
Avg. Vol
7,555
52-wk High
$24.59
52-wk Low
$20.55
About
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a marketer of spirits and imported wines. The Company operates through two segments: Case Goods and Commissions. The Case Goods segment includes the production and distribution of its owned beverage alcohol brands. The Commissions segment includes commission income from the representation of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$604.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|28.47
|Dividend:
|0.21
|Yield (%):
|3.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09