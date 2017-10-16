Edition:
ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)

CTEC.L on London Stock Exchange

213.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
213.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,152,486
52-wk High
349.10
52-wk Low
191.20

About

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,569.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,951.47
Dividend: 1.06
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.29 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.36 10.90
ROE: -- 16.18 14.09

Latest News about CTEC.L

Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets

LONDON Medical device firm ConvaTec was bruised after a profit warning on Monday, but mining companies stemmed broader losses on the FTSE share index.

16 Oct 2017

* GKN suffers broker downgrades (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

16 Oct 2017

LONDON, Oct 16 Medical device firm Convatec was bruised in early deals after a profit warning, but failed to drag down the broader FTSE share index as mining companies cemented British stocks.

16 Oct 2017

ConvaTec slashes revenue growth outlook, shares slump

Medical technology company ConvaTec Group Plc on Monday slashed its full-year organic revenue growth forecast after supply issues hurt its third quarter, wiping off a fifth of its market value.

16 Oct 2017

* Supply issues to hurt full-year revenue growth, margins (Adds share movement, analyst and company comments)

16 Oct 2017

Aug 3 Medical technology company ConvaTec on Thursday posted lower first-half profit that fell short of expectations as expenses rose, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.

03 Aug 2017

Results help Next, Randgold shine on deflated FTSE; Convatec slumps

LONDON, Aug 3 Earnings drove the action on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday, though strong gains in retailer Next and miner Randgold Resources were not enough to offset weakness in banks, energy stocks and medical technology firm Convatec.

03 Aug 2017

ConvaTec profit falls as costs rise; CFO to step down

British medical technology company ConvaTec on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent fall in operating profit for the first half of the year, as increased expenses offset higher sales and margins.

03 Aug 2017

Aug 3 British medical technology company ConvaTec on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent fall in operating profit for the first half of the year, as increased expenses offset higher sales and margins.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CONVATEC confirms guidance for the full year

* MARGIN IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE - 40 BASIS POINTS (BPS) PERFORMANCE BENEFIT IN H1

03 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates