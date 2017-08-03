Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)
CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
895.45INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs898.20
Open
Rs905.00
Day's High
Rs908.80
Day's Low
Rs892.75
Volume
162,664
Avg. Vol
283,575
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55
About
Cummins India Limited is a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, generator sets and related services. The Company operates through two segments: Engines and Lubes. Its three businesses include Engine Business, Power Systems Business and Distribution Business. The Engine Business manufactures and markets diesel and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs252,432.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|277.20
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|1.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct
* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees