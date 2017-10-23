CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA (CVCB3.SA)
CVCB3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
45.05BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.65 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
R$ 45.70
Open
R$ 45.71
Day's High
R$ 45.71
Day's Low
R$ 44.38
Volume
1,048,800
Avg. Vol
870,362
52-wk High
R$ 45.71
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75
About
CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the tourism sector. The Company offers domestic and international tourism packages, cruises, hotel and resort stays, airline tickets and tours. Its travel packages combine airfare, ground transportation, accommodations, travel insurance, tourist... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 5,887.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|135.44
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|0.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|50.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.03
|14.09