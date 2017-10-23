Edition:
CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA (CVCB3.SA)

CVCB3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

45.05BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.65 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
R$ 45.70
Open
R$ 45.71
Day's High
R$ 45.71
Day's Low
R$ 44.38
Volume
1,048,800
Avg. Vol
870,362
52-wk High
R$ 45.71
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75

About

CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the tourism sector. The Company offers domestic and international tourism packages, cruises, hotel and resort stays, airline tickets and tours. Its travel packages combine airfare, ground transportation, accommodations, travel insurance, tourist... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 5,887.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 135.44
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 0.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 50.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.55 10.90
ROE: -- 11.03 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates