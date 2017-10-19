Edition:
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)

CVE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.49
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,069,771
52-wk High
$22.06
52-wk Low
$8.89

About

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.52
Market Cap(Mil.): $14,805.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,228.70
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about CVE.TO

UPDATE 3-Schlumberger's latest asset deal raises fresh concerns ahead of Q3

Oct 19 Oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd sealed a deal to buy oil and gas assets worth $1 billion from Cenovus Energy on Thursday, raising further concerns about its strategy to own more refining and drilling operations directly.

19 Oct 2017

Cenovus to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln

Oct 19 Cenovus Energy said on Thursday it will sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in southeastern Alberta to Torxen Energy and Schlumberger Ltd for C$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) to pay down debt.

19 Oct 2017

FACTBOX-Breaking down the costs of Canada's oil sands projects

Oct 18 In Canada's oil sands, the bigger a project, the lower its operating costs tend to be, making it easier for large oil sands producers like Cenovus Energy to turn a profit when oil is stuck around $50 a barrel. Here is a breakdown of costs for two smaller Athabasca projects and the larger Cenovus Energy project. Project Athabasca Oil Athabasca's Leismer Cenovus Energy's Corp's Chris

18 Oct 2017

Cenovus Energy files for $7.5 billion mixed shelf offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy filed a mixed shelf offering for $7.5 billion with Canada and U.S. regulators on Thursday, although the company said it currently has no plans to issue more debt or equity.

28 Sep 2017

Canada's Cenovus sells Suffield for $416 mln to International Petroleum

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 25 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc has reached an agreement to sell its Suffield oil and gas assets for C$512 million ($416 million) to International Petroleum Corp, striking its second deal this month as it pushes ahead with its debt reduction plan.

25 Sep 2017

Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

05 Sep 2017
