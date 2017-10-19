Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)

UPDATE 3-Schlumberger's latest asset deal raises fresh concerns ahead of Q3 Oct 19 Oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd sealed a deal to buy oil and gas assets worth $1 billion from Cenovus Energy on Thursday, raising further concerns about its strategy to own more refining and drilling operations directly.

Cenovus to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln Oct 19 Cenovus Energy said on Thursday it will sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in southeastern Alberta to Torxen Energy and Schlumberger Ltd for C$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) to pay down debt.

FACTBOX-Breaking down the costs of Canada's oil sands projects Oct 18 In Canada's oil sands, the bigger a project, the lower its operating costs tend to be, making it easier for large oil sands producers like Cenovus Energy to turn a profit when oil is stuck around $50 a barrel.

Cenovus Energy files for $7.5 billion mixed shelf offering CALGARY, Alberta Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy filed a mixed shelf offering for $7.5 billion with Canada and U.S. regulators on Thursday, although the company said it currently has no plans to issue more debt or equity.

Canada's Cenovus sells Suffield for $416 mln to International Petroleum CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 25 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc has reached an agreement to sell its Suffield oil and gas assets for C$512 million ($416 million) to International Petroleum Corp, striking its second deal this month as it pushes ahead with its debt reduction plan.

