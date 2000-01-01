Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)
CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
817.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
817.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-2.74%)
-23.00 (-2.74%)
Prev Close
840.00
840.00
Open
828.00
828.00
Day's High
844.00
844.00
Day's Low
817.00
817.00
Volume
3,288
3,288
Avg. Vol
889,999
889,999
52-wk High
1,020.00
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00
800.00
About
Capevin Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company holds interest in Distell Group Limited (Distell), which is held through its interest in Remgro-Capevin Investments Proprietary Limited. Distell mainly manufactures, distributes and markets wine, spirits and alcoholic fruit beverages.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,340.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|880.10
|Dividend:
|13.60
|Yield (%):
|3.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09