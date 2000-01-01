Edition:
Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)

CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

817.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-2.74%)
Prev Close
840.00
Open
828.00
Day's High
844.00
Day's Low
817.00
Volume
3,288
Avg. Vol
889,999
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00

About

Capevin Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company holds interest in Distell Group Limited (Distell), which is held through its interest in Remgro-Capevin Investments Proprietary Limited. Distell mainly manufactures, distributes and markets wine, spirits and alcoholic fruit beverages.

Overall

Beta: 0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): R7,340.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 880.10
Dividend: 13.60
Yield (%): 3.26

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

