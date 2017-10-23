Chevron Corp (CVX.N)

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin signs master service agreement with Chevron for systems completion support * SNC-Lavalin signs master service agreement with Chevron for systems completion support

Iraq may offer Total, Chevron terms different from Shell for Majnoon field development BAGHDAD Iraq may offer Chevron and Total terms to develop the Majnoon oilfield different from those it had given to Royal Dutch Shell , Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday.

Chevron approves new tech investment to raise output at North Sea field U.S. oil major Chevron has approved an investment to increase output from its Captain oilfield by using a new water-injection technology for the first time in the North Sea, the company said on Friday.

UPDATE 10-Oil drops more than 1 pct on profit taking after 4 days of gains * Concerns about U.S. fuel build as driving season ends (New throughout, updates prices, market activity , analyst comments, Kurds flee Kirkuk, Shell lifting force majeure on Bonny Light in Nigeria)

Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan LONDON Chevron has temporarily suspended oil and gas drilling activity in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said on Thursday, in the latest setback to the region following recent unrest.

Activists set talks with Chevron on Myanmar rights concerns BOSTON/HOUSTON, Oct 18 Shareholder activists will speak with Chevron Corp next week to request the energy giant use its influence with the government of Myanmar to press for a resolution of ethnic violence that has led to a refugee crisis.