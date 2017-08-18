Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

BRIEF-Countrywide ‍announces a new organisation structure * ‍ANNOUNCES A NEW ORGANISATION STRUCTURE, UNDER WHICH ALISON PLATT, CEO, WILL FOCUS ON SALES, LETTINGS, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND COMMERCIAL​

MBS trustees score wipeout win in first trial of noteholder claims Big banks facing billions in dollars in claims by mortgage-backed securities investors who allege the banks failed to live up to their obligations as MBS trustees can breathe a little easier today. On Friday, Judge Steven Martin of the Court of Common Pleas in Hamilton County, Ohio, delivered a complete defense win to MBS trustee Bank of New York Mellon in the first noteholder case to go to trial.

Countrywide shares crash to record low after profit falls 98 pct July 27 Countrywide Plc shares plummeted to a record low after the property services group reported a 98 percent fall in first-half profit as demand was tempered by a higher property tax, and uncertainty following the general election and the Brexit vote.

BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend * H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg

GPEA, easyProperty combine to create multi-platform estate agent Estate agents network GPEA has merged with British online estate agent easyProperty in a deal worth about 60 million pounds, with the aim of grabbing one of the top two spots in the fast-growing online market.

BRIEF-Countrywide says ‍CFO Jim Clarke to step down * ‍Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017​