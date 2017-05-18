Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)
CYB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
47.05CAD
8:55pm BST
47.05CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.13%)
$0.06 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$46.99
$46.99
Open
$47.00
$47.00
Day's High
$47.05
$47.05
Day's Low
$46.99
$46.99
Volume
8,212
8,212
Avg. Vol
4,044
4,044
52-wk High
$49.47
$49.47
52-wk Low
$34.10
$34.10
About
Cymbria Corporation (the Fund) is a Canada-based non-redeemable investment fund. The Fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation primarily through a concentrated portfolio of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. (EdgePoint), which offers mutual... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$677.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.41
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.