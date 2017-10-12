Edition:
United Kingdom

Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)

CYIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

560.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.90 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
Rs541.10
Open
Rs537.80
Day's High
Rs565.00
Day's Low
Rs537.80
Volume
241,693
Avg. Vol
300,522
52-wk High
Rs569.80
52-wk Low
Rs405.00

Chart for

About

Cyient Limited, formerly Infotech Enterprises Limited, is engaged in providing software-enabled engineering and geographic information system (GIS) services. The Company's segments include Data & Network Operations (DNO); Engineering, Manufacturing, Industrial Products (EMI), and Product Realisation (PR). DNO vertical services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs57,379.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.57
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 1.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about CYIE.NS

BRIEF-India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct‍​

* Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018‍​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Cyient Sept qtr profit up 14.6 pct

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.65 billion rupees

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co‍​

* Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xKAneI Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co

* Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQCzI5 Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cyient signs deal to sell 49 pct stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney

* Says signs agreement to sell its 49 percent stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Cyient forecasts double digit growth in services business in FY 2018‍​

* Says expect a double digit growth in services business in FY 18‍​

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cyient June-qtr consol profit up about 17 pct

* Consol June quarter net profit 851 million rupees versus profit of 730 million rupees last year

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cyient subscribes to 49 pct share capital of Cyient Solutions & Systems

* Says subscribed to 49% of share capital of a newly incorporated company, 'cyient Solutions and Systems Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cyient partners with KII Corporation for smart city deployments

* Says Cyient partners with KII Corporation for smart city deployments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cyient says unit qualifies as approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems

* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp

07 Jun 2017
» More CYIE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates