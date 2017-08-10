Edition:
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)

CYRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.22 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.52
Open
R$ 13.52
Day's High
R$ 13.69
Day's Low
R$ 13.20
Volume
1,785,000
Avg. Vol
2,018,536
52-wk High
R$ 14.94
52-wk Low
R$ 8.59

Chart for

About

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes is a Brazil-based company engaged in the real estate industry. The Company focuses on the construction, development, promotion and sale of residential real estate properties. Its activities are divided into three business segments: Real estate, Housing and Services. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 5,600.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 399.74
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 0.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about CYRE3.SA

Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 141 million reais ($44 million) in the second quarter, compared with net income of 45 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

10 Aug 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hits two-month high on bets of corporate inflows

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 20 The Brazilian real strengthened to a two-month high on Thursday as traders bet on stronger capital inflows in coming weeks amid a batch of corporate listings. Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA priced Brazil's largest initial public offering in four years earlier this week, totaling 5.12 billion reais ($1.64 billion). Traders say demand is strong for an offering of Brazilian depositary receipts in Colombia-based pharmaceutical firm Grupo

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cyrela to allocate 130 mln reais for reconstruction of resort, compensations

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONDOMINIUM OWNERS OF GRAND PARC RESIDENTIAL RESORT TO RECONSTRUCT DAMAGED EXTERNAL LEISURE AREA AND TO PAY COMPENSATIONS, WHICH WILL COST ABOUT 130 MILLION REAIS OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

23 May 2017

Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall

SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.

12 May 2017
