Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)
DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
317.95INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs316.80
Open
Rs318.80
Day's High
Rs320.90
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Volume
451,751
Avg. Vol
1,157,242
52-wk High
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15
About
Dabur India Limited is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company operates in various product categories, such as hair care, oral care, healthcare, skin care, home care and foods. Its business units include Consumer Care Business, Foods Business and International Business. The Consumer Care Business unit includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs556,728.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,761.52
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|10.90
|ROE:
|14.09
BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved
* Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process
BRIEF-Dabur India says June sales plunged due to de-stocking ahead of GST launch
* Says sales plunged in june across all consumer categories due to de-stocking ahead of gst launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary