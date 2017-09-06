Edition:
United Kingdom

Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

DAMA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

85.26EUR
3:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.74 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
€86.00
Open
€85.95
Day's High
€85.95
Day's Low
€84.51
Volume
4,616
Avg. Vol
5,097
52-wk High
€95.75
52-wk Low
€70.00

Chart for

About

Somfy SA is a France-based company engaged in the design, manufacture and development of controls for openings and closures of homes and commercial buildings. The Company's range of products include automatic controls for awnings, rolling shutters, storefront grills, garage doors and gates, motors and controls for roller... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.40
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,849.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 37.00
Dividend: 1.22
Yield (%): 1.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about DAMA.PA

BRIEF-Somfy H1 net profit falls to ‍​84.0 million euros

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​84.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Somfy Q2 consolidated revenue up at 348.9 million euros

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​643.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 587.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

20 Jul 2017
» More DAMA.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates