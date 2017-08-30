Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director

BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company