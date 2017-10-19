Danone SA (DANO.PA)
70.32EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€70.32
--
--
--
--
1,633,640
€72.00
€57.66
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€45,822.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|670.71
|Dividend:
|1.70
|Yield (%):
|2.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades
ZURICH Nestle , the world's biggest packaged food group, is doubling spending on its restructuring this year to up to 1 billion Swiss francs (£777 million) to cope with its weakest sales growth in more than two decades. | Video
RPT-UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down
Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down
PARIS Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.
Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud
PARIS French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.
Danone board to meet Wednesday over management issues -source
PARIS, Oct 18 Danone's board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss senior management issues, said a source close to the matter who declined to give further details, amid media reports that its chairman will stand down.