Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

86.97EUR
1:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.70 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
€87.67
Open
€87.78
Day's High
€88.12
Day's Low
€86.97
Volume
145,551
Avg. Vol
270,584
52-wk High
€91.00
52-wk Low
€67.76

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based company that operates as a holding. The Company is engaged in the sale of software solutions. The Company is engaged in the development of various software solutions integrated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The Company's 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio consisted of three dimensional (3D) modeling... (more)

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): €22,608.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 259.19
Dividend: 0.53
Yield (%): 0.61

P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes starts cash tender offer for shares of EXA for price of $24.25/shr

* COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF EXA CORPORATION FOR PRICE OF $24.25 PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform

* SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Exa - co obligated to pay Dassault termination fee of $12 mln

* Exa- related to termination of Dassault Systemes merger, under certain circumstances, co obligated to pay dassault termination fee, $12 million- SEC filing

28 Sep 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

28 Sep 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28

Sept 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

28 Sep 2017

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal

PARIS French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million (350.78 million pounds), which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation‍​

* SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS

26 Sep 2017
